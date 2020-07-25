Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,549.50 ($19.07).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($19.07) to GBX 1,470 ($18.09) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,325 ($16.31) to GBX 1,425 ($17.54) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,705 ($20.98) to GBX 1,830 ($22.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,335 ($16.43) to GBX 1,375 ($16.92) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of HL opened at GBX 1,707.50 ($21.01) on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 1,147 ($14.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,186 ($26.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,628.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,607.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion and a PE ratio of 30.93.

In related news, insider Christopher Hill sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,640 ($20.18), for a total transaction of £70,405.20 ($86,641.89).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

