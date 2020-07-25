Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $281.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) will post $281.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Starwood Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $273.10 million and the highest is $290.31 million. Starwood Property Trust posted sales of $311.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Starwood Property Trust.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.83 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

STWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $14.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.27%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

