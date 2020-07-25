$3.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) to post sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.14 billion and the lowest is $2.94 billion. Leidos posted sales of $2.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year sales of $12.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.50 billion to $12.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

LDOS stock opened at $91.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.58. Leidos has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $283,545.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,266.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,351,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $857,052,000 after buying an additional 203,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,485,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $686,089,000 after buying an additional 102,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,688,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,219,000 after buying an additional 95,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 19.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,887,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,617,000 after buying an additional 470,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,649,000 after buying an additional 57,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

