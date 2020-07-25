$647.80 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) to report sales of $647.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $627.60 million to $672.80 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $665.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.25. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $575.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.90 million.

SUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Longbow Research cut their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 6,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $97,246.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,994. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUM. FMR LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the period.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.71.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

