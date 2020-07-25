Zacks: Analysts Expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.94 Million

Brokerages predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will post $52.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.85 million and the highest is $53.00 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $67.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $229.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.28 million to $245.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $244.64 million, with estimates ranging from $228.14 million to $259.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.19 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on III shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $1.60 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,231,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 43,710 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 52,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 23,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $93.55 million, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.34. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

