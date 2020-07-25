RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RNLSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RENAULT S A/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $5.77 on Thursday. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

