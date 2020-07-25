Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Coverage Initiated at SunTrust Banks

Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 33.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $90.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $169.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.29. Chevron has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.52.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after buying an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after buying an additional 4,218,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,893,000 after buying an additional 522,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,565,385,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

