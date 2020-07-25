XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

XPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of XPO opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 2.53. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.10.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,351,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 23.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 629,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,696,000 after buying an additional 52,205 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 1,308.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 153,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after buying an additional 142,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

