Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 174 ($2.14).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Royal Mail to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 165 ($2.03) in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Royal Mail news, insider Stuart Simpson sold 19,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.94), for a total transaction of £30,579.32 ($37,631.45). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 171 shares of company stock worth $30,034.

LON RMG opened at GBX 179.15 ($2.20) on Friday. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 258.60 ($3.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 175.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 172.65.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 19.60 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 21.70 ($0.27) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). Research analysts anticipate that Royal Mail will post 2861.2501553 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

