Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $69.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Renishaw plc is an engineering and scientific technology company. Its product includes metrology and inspection equipment, spectroscopy systems and computer aided design and manufacturing systems. Renishaw plc is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RNSHF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

RNSHF opened at $61.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average of $45.44. Renishaw has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.20.

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

