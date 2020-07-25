Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $69.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Renishaw plc is an engineering and scientific technology company. Its product includes metrology and inspection equipment, spectroscopy systems and computer aided design and manufacturing systems. Renishaw plc is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RNSHF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

RNSHF opened at $61.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average of $45.44. Renishaw has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.20.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renishaw (RNSHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $281.71 Million
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $281.71 Million
$3.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Leidos Holdings Inc This Quarter
$3.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Leidos Holdings Inc This Quarter
$647.80 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Materials Inc This Quarter
$647.80 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Materials Inc This Quarter
Zacks: Analysts Expect Information Services Group, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.94 Million
Zacks: Analysts Expect Information Services Group, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.94 Million
Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for REMY COINTREAU/ADR
Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for REMY COINTREAU/ADR
RENAULT S A/ADR Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup
RENAULT S A/ADR Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report