Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Jul 25th, 2020

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms have commented on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.54. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

In other news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $253,384.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,236.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 48.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.0% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 831,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Analyst Recommendations for Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

