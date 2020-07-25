Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Now Covered by SunTrust Banks

Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.43 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $75.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.28. The company has a market cap of $183.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

