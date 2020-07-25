Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Raised to Buy at Peel Hunt

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stagecoach Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Stagecoach Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Stagecoach Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.25.

Shares of SAGKF stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Stagecoach Group has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $372.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

