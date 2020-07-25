Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Raised to Buy at Peel Hunt

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stagecoach Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Stagecoach Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Stagecoach Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.25.

Shares of SAGKF stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Stagecoach Group has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $372.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

