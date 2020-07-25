Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAXPY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAMPO OYJ/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SAMPO OYJ/ADR stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. SAMPO OYJ/ADR has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10.

About SAMPO OYJ/ADR

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding Segments. The company offers life, property, and casualty insurance, as well as wealth management services.

