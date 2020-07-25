Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) PT Raised to $22.00 at TD Securities

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 63.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCCAF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sleep Country Canada in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

OTCMKTS SCCAF opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for SAMPO OYJ/ADR
Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for SAMPO OYJ/ADR
Sleep Country Canada PT Raised to $22.00 at TD Securities
Sleep Country Canada PT Raised to $22.00 at TD Securities
Stora Enso Oyj Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group
Stora Enso Oyj Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group
Apple’s “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein
Apple’s “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC
Ascena Retail Group Now Covered by SVB Leerink
Ascena Retail Group Now Covered by SVB Leerink


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report