Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) PT Raised to $22.00 at TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 63.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCCAF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sleep Country Canada in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

OTCMKTS SCCAF opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

