Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stora Enso Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.
OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.40.
Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile
Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.
