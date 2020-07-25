Apple’s (AAPL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $370.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.12% from the stock’s current price.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.80.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $370.46 on Friday. Apple has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

