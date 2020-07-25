Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 162.73% from the stock’s previous close.

AERI has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $570.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.06. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 252.92% and a negative return on equity of 95.74%. The business had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gerald D. Cagle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $76,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,550 shares in the company, valued at $252,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47,555.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 476,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after buying an additional 475,557 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

