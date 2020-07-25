Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Ascena Retail Group stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.12. Ascena Retail Group has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $12.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASNA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 580.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 150,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

