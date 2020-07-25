Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 102.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COLL. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. The company has a market cap of $586.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.13, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $76.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.64 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $100,252.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,251.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 7,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $173,121.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 105,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,980.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $2,235,800. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,048 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3,383.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after buying an additional 677,446 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,859 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 20.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,963 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

