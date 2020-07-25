Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 102.74% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COLL. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.
NASDAQ COLL opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. The company has a market cap of $586.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.13, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05.
In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $100,252.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,251.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 7,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $173,121.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 105,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,980.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $2,235,800. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,048 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3,383.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after buying an additional 677,446 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,859 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 20.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,963 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the period.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.
