Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $0.83 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 215.33% and a negative net margin of 351.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.27% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

