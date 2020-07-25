Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RUSHA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rush Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James E. Thor sold 40,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $1,841,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,021,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,697,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,262,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,210,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 421.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 369,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 298,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

