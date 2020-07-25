Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Now Covered by Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen started coverage on shares of Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Moog in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

NYSE MOG.A opened at $54.82 on Friday. Moog has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.14.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Moog had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $765.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moog will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

