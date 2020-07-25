Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Silgan Holdings Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Silgan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SLGN. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of SLGN opened at $37.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average is $31.65. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $176,415.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,644 shares of company stock worth $590,731. 30.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Silgan by 96.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 4,669.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

