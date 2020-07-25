Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Now Covered by Analysts at CIBC

Equities research analysts at CIBC started coverage on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LRCDF stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

