CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPYYY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Get CENTRICA PLC/S alerts:

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. CENTRICA PLC/S has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Featured Article: How to find the components of the quick ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CENTRICA PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENTRICA PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.