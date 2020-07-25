Wedbush Comments on PulteGroup, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PulteGroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

PHM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

PHM stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,392.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 77.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in PulteGroup by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 0.7% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 110,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 65,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

