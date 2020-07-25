Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Healthpeak Properties Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report issued on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of PEAK opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $37.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 204.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.