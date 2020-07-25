Iamgold (TSE:IMG) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at National Bank Financial

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$6.55 on Wednesday. Iamgold has a twelve month low of C$2.00 and a twelve month high of C$6.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.53.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$368.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Iamgold will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.