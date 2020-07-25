ValuEngine Upgrades FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) to Buy

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

FNHC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James cut shares of FedNat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $127.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.95. FedNat has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $16.87.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. FedNat had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $115.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedNat will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNHC. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedNat in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedNat by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of FedNat by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of FedNat by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedNat by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

