Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) Increased by Analyst

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $4.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.35. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $398.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$375.00 to C$390.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$246.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$387.00 to C$409.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$369.25.

CP opened at C$367.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.79. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$252.00 and a 12 month high of C$376.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$349.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$332.56.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported C$4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.87 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.03%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$327.81, for a total value of C$98,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at C$1,245,678. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total value of C$323,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,681.10.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

