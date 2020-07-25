Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Avangrid Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avangrid in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Avangrid’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avangrid from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

NYSE:AGR opened at $48.97 on Friday. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

