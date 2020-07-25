Brokers Issue Forecasts for Biogen Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $8.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $7.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $8.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $8.80 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BIIB. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.75.

BIIB stock opened at $272.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $716,195,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Biogen by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,051,320,000 after buying an additional 776,508 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Biogen by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 730,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,769,000 after buying an additional 444,508 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 644.8% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 480,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,989,000 after buying an additional 415,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,698,000 after buying an additional 384,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

