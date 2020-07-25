Piper Sandler Weighs in on Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.20). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $320.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBSH has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $58.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.75. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 49.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $771,244.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,165,092.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.