Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Crown in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 4.28%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Crown from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

NYSE:CCK opened at $70.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. Crown has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crown by 32.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after buying an additional 39,392 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,012,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 7.8% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

