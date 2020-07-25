Piper Sandler Comments on Comerica Incorporated’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a report released on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.17 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Comerica from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Comerica from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.31.

CMA opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.52. Comerica has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $74.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Comerica by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Comerica by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

