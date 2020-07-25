Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Reduced by Analyst

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a research report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $7.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.94. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $360.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $272.33 on Friday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Biogen by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Biogen by 54.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

