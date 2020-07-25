Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ally Financial Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALLY. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “fair value” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.53.

ALLY opened at $21.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average is $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Ally Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,525,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,308,000 after purchasing an additional 127,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ally Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,969,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,565,000 after purchasing an additional 680,283 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,626,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,364 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Ally Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,606,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,009,000 after purchasing an additional 687,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

