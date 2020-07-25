Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $8.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.62. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2020 earnings at $35.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $8.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $8.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $7.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $32.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $35.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $39.05 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (down from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $272.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.28.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.15 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.