Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Cadence Design Systems Inc Issued By Griffin Securities (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) – Griffin Securities raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $102.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $106.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $4,949,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,394,629.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 49,159 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $4,032,512.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 179,871 shares in the company, valued at $14,754,818.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 372,441 shares of company stock worth $34,815,729. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

