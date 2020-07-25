Analysts Set Expectations for Comerica Incorporated’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. Comerica’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMA. ValuEngine raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Cfra lowered Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.31.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52. Comerica has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $74.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 1,236.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 65.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 227.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

