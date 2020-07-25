Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS.
Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.32. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $60.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.88 million.
BMTC opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $568.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $41.40.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.
In related news, Director Diego F. Calderin purchased 2,000 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $55,160.00. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bryn Mawr Bank
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.
