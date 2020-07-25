Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Wedbush increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Comerica in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Comerica from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Comerica from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra cut Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.31.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.85. Comerica has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $74.04.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.17 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

