Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Premier African Minerals Ltd (LON:PREM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.07. Premier African Minerals shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 34,086,750 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Get Premier African Minerals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.08.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, phosphate, nickel, specialty minerals, lime stone, and rare earth metals.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.