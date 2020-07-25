Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Bengal Energy Ltd (TSE:BNG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.03. Bengal Energy shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 152,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07.

Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.14 million during the quarter.

Bengal Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia and India. It principally holds interests in the Cuisinier, Barrolka, and Tookoonooka situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

