Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.41

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $76.41 and traded as low as $73.70. Alliance Pharma shares last traded at $74.70, with a volume of 615,628 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76.41. The company has a market cap of $392.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.69.

In other news, insider Peter Butterfield sold 161,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,470 ($91.93), for a total transaction of £12,095,050.50 ($14,884,384.08).

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products. It acquires the rights of established products, and owns or licenses the rights to approximately 90 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

