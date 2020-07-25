IGAS Energy (LON:IGAS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.24

Shares of IGAS Energy PLC (LON:IGAS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.24 and traded as low as $13.96. IGAS Energy shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 94,273 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.24.

IGAS Energy Company Profile (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. It holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

