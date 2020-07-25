TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $191.94

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $191.94 and traded as low as $170.00. TT Electronics shares last traded at $170.00, with a volume of 15,137 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.58) price objective (up previously from GBX 175 ($2.15)) on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TT Electronics from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 229 ($2.82).

The firm has a market cap of $278.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 172.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 191.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

