Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,552.16

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,552.16 and traded as low as $2,492.00. Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at $2,492.00, with a volume of 147,850 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,563.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,552.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 9.48.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Premier African Minerals Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08
Premier African Minerals Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08
Bengal Energy Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05
Bengal Energy Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05
Alliance Pharma Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.41
Alliance Pharma Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.41
Pennant International Group Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $55.50
Pennant International Group Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $55.50
IGAS Energy Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.24
IGAS Energy Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.24
Galaxy Gaming Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.30
Galaxy Gaming Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.30


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report