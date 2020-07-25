Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,552.16

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,552.16 and traded as low as $2,492.00. Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at $2,492.00, with a volume of 147,850 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,563.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,552.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 9.48.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

