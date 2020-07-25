Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $292.57

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $292.57 and traded as high as $298.30. Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at $295.90, with a volume of 2,186,943 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLG. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 330 ($4.06) to GBX 320 ($3.94) in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 293 ($3.61) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 328.17 ($4.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 10.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 280.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 292.57.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

